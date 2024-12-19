UN Secretary General not rules out lifting sanctions on Syria

19 Dec. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres answered the question on lifting sanctions on Syria today.

"Sanctions were applied to the Assad regime. The situation has changed. <…> I do believe that in the dramatic situation that we have in Syria, there should be at least a first gesture, a first gesture showing solidarity with the Syrian people, until conditions are met for all sanctions to be removed",

the UN Secretary General said.

Let us remind you that the change of power in Syria occurred on December 8. Assad stepped down his position and left the country, going to Russia. Syria is under control of the armed opposition forces.