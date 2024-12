20 Dec. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the idea of ​​​​dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group, which has been repeatedly put forward by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The politician called this idea constructive. According to him, he does not see the point in maintaining such a format, as there is no conflict between the two countries now.

Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia continues its participation in negotiations on a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.