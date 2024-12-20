Mirziyoyev congratulates Putin on holding Direct Line

20 Dec. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Kremlin press service, Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his counterpart from Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev yesterday.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Uzbek side. Mirziyoyev expressed condolences in connection with the deaths of General Igor Kirillov and his assistant Ilya Polikarpov.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized Tashkent’s strong condemnation of the terrorist act. The parties emphasized their intention to continue cooperation against terrorism.

In addition to this, Mirziyoyev congratulated Putin on the successful holding of the "Direct Line" and the press conference on the results of the outgoing year.

In conclusion, the presidents reaffirmed their commitment to develop mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas.