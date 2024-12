20 Dec. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Cairo.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the meeting was held within the framework of the 11th D-8 Summit. Fidan congratulated Bayramov on Azerbaijan's election as a member of the "Islamic Eight".

The ministers also discussed relations and strategic alliance between the countries, the situation in Syria and areas of cooperation between Baku and Ankara.