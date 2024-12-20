US allows Türkiye to work with Gazprombank

20 Dec. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will not be subject to US sanctions for paying for Russian gas through Gazprombank. The decision to make such an exception was made by the US authorities, the Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar said.

"The US has granted Türkiye an exception to sanctions against Gazprombank",

Bayraktar said.

Let us remind you that almost a week ago, during negotiations with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ankara, the Turkish side raised the issue of easing sanctions against Gazprombank in connection with the need to make payments for Russian gas.

Washington imposed sanctions against Gazprombank on November 21.