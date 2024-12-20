Tourist flow to Uzbekistan grows by almost 19% in 2024

20 Dec. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan shared data for 11 months of this year, showing a significant rise in foreign tourist arrivals.

From January to early December, the republic received over 7.3 million foreigners, which is 18.8% more than in the same period last year.

Most visitors came from Kyrgyzstan (2.1 million people) and Tajikistan (also 2.1 million people). Kazakhstanis ranked third, with 1.3 million tourists.

In addition to this, tourists from other countries, including Türkiye, Russia, India, and South Korea, also visited Uzbekistan.