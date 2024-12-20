Pezeshkian vetoes hijab law

20 Dec. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian did not support the parliament's initiative and vetoed a new, stricter law on wearing the hijab, Euronews reports.

A law, which is already in effect in the republic, requires women to wear the hijab in public places. Refusal to comply with the law is punishable by fines and imprisonment. The new version of the law proposed toughening the punishment, including increasing fines and prison terms.

According to the President of Iran, the new law could lead to mass protests in the country, similar to those in 2022. He used his veto power to halt the process of introducing the hijab law.