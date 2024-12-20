Astrakhan and Kazakhstan discuss creation of border trade center

20 Dec. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Governor of the Astrakhan Region, Igor Babushkin, met with the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Astrakhan, Kanat Khasenov. During the meeting, a project for the establishment of a border trade center was proposed.

The border trade center will serve as a transport and logistics hub for the storage, processing and further transportation of goods along international trade routes. The facility is designed to help increase the speed of delivery, as well as reduce the cost of transporting goods.

It should be noted that it was previously reported that Kazakhstan plans to build a cross-border trade center "Eurasia" on the border with Russia.