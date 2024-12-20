Secretary General of Council of Europe meets with Kobakhidze for second time

20 Dec. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new meeting between Alain Berset, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze took place in Tbilisi today, according to media report.

According to IPN, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe arrived for talks at the government administration.

The first meeting between Kobakhidze and Berset took place on December 18, the day the Secretary General of the Council of Europe arrived in Tbilisi. According to Kobakhidze, the parties agreed to continue the close cooperation established back in the 1990s. The Prime Minister also noted that he discussed the country's current difficult situation with Berset, but the politician refused to specify the context.

It was previously reported that Berset's visit to Georgia would last until December 21. The program included meetings with representatives of the government, the opposition, and civil society.