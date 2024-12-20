Charters to fly from Russia to Mediterranean resort in Egypt

20 Dec. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Charter flights to the Egyptian resort of El Alamein on the Mediterranean Sea will be launched from the Russian capital next summer.

"This resort has great prospects on the Russian market. It has a very beautiful coastline, cool beaches with azure sea and white sand, which are reminiscent of the Maldives",

Vladimir Rubtsov, CEO of the Russian tour operator Fun&Sun said

The climate in the Mediterranean region of Egypt differs from the climate in the Red Sea resorts. Summer temperatures are 7 degrees lower than in Antalya, Türkiye. According to Rubtsov, there are two Rixos all-inclusive hotels in El Alamein. The third Rixos will open this month in the former summer residence of King Farouk. There are also hotels from other chains waiting for guests. The resort's convenient location also offers opportunities for excursion tourism to Alexandria and the surrounding area.

"I believe that in the summer season of 2025, El Alamein has every chance of becoming a new star among foreign destinations for Russian tourists",

Rubtsov said.

It is expected that flights to the resort on the Mediterranean Sea will be operated twice a week. If launched, this will be the first direct flight from Russia to the El Alamein resort.