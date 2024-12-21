Date for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction revealed

21 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Construction of a railway between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan is about to begin, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said.

Speaking at the People's Assembly in Bishkek, he said that construction will officially start on December 27.

"The railway will serve as a strategic bridge between the East and the West," Sadyr Japarov said.

According to him, the project will unlock new opportunities for trade, tourism, and industries.

Additionally, the opening of the Bedel checkpoint at the border with China will bolster Kyrgyzstan's transit potential, accelerate cargo and passenger traffic, create new opportunities for business, and boost trade with key partners, the Kyrgyz president added.