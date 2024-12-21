Bank of Russia keeps key rate at 21% after Putin's criticism

21 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Central Bank has decided to keep its key rate at 21% per annum contrary to analysts’ projections, noting though that it will assess the need of raising the rate at the next meeting.

"On December 20, 2024, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to keep the key rate at 21% per annum," the regulator said.

The key rate issue was raised at Russian President Vladimir Putin's press conference the day before the Central Bank board of directors.

Putin said that Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina does not tell him what the key rate would be. The head of state expressed hope that the decision will be balanced and will meet the requirements of today.