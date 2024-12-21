Georgian Interior Ministry reveals number of police officers injured during protests

21 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs rejected accusations over actions of law enforcement during protests in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities.

The body claimed the allegations were “part of an effort to discredit law enforcement officers”.

The MIA said the public had witnessed instances where peaceful protests occurred without violent incidents, and the police had taken “necessary measures” to allow participants to “freely express their views”.

However, the ministry highlighted that some rallies had “turned violent, exceeding legal norms”, claiming police actions had been aimed at “de-escalating tensions and maintaining order”.

The body said law enforcement officers had also been injured while detaining “violent individuals” who had allegedly resisted arrest. It was noted that 171 police officers had been injured, with some suffering “severe injuries”, including burns from pyrotechnics and impact of stones thrown by protesters.

The ministry also emphasised an investigation was underway into “any possible excessive use of force”.