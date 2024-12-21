Georgian authorities may change foreign agents law

21 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset have discussed laws adopted in Georgia that have drawn objections from European institutions, as well as the detentions of protesters in Georgia.

The Secretary General said a working group would be established by the Georgian Government officials and the Council of Europe, including the Venice Commission, for the purpose of amending the law on transparency of foreign influence.

Berset noted the working group would identify “changes that need to be made” to the legislation.

The Georgian PM said he is ready to discuss amendments to the law on foreign agents.

"We are open to discussing the adopted laws, particularly the law on transparency of foreign influence. If we hear arguments explaining why there's something negative in this law, we are prepared for cooperation, including with Council of Europe institutions," Kobakhidze said.

He also noted that all those detained on administrative charges at protests in Tbilisi will be freed by the end of December.

According to the PM, the Georgian authorities are willing to cooperate with the relevant Council of Europe institutions to identify and punish all those responsible for violence during the protests.