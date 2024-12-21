Census data collection in Georgia extended until end of year

21 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Statistics Office of Georgia said the deadline for completing fieldwork for the 2024 Population and Agricultural Census throughout the country was being extended until the end of the year.

The data collection, involving both door-to-door interviews and online self-registration by citizens, will now continue until December 31.

The self-registration option, introduced for the first time, was initially available during the first stage of data collection between November 14-28. The second stage has primarily involved door-to-door, face-to-face interviews conducted by professionals using tablets.

The body noted the census had “faced challenges”, particularly in Tbilisi, where some citizens had not responded to Office representatives during their visits to allow them access.

This has significantly delayed and prolonged the process. In recent days, heavy rainfall and adverse meteorological conditions have also hindered the data collection process in some regions. Practice has shown the self-registration method has proved to be more convenient for many individuals”, the body added.

Preliminary results of the census are expected to be published in June 2025.