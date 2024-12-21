U.S. preparing sanctions against Turkey over Syrian Kurds

21 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. senators introduced bipartisan legislation that would impose sanctions on Turkey, citing concerns over military action by that country or groups that it backs, in northern Syria.

The legislation was introduced in the hope the sanctions threat would move the parties toward a ceasefire. According to the senators, the U.S. should work with Turkey diplomatically to facilitate a sustained ceasefire and demilitarized zone between Turkey and Syria.