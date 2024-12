21 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze appointed the country’s Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri as deputy prime minister, the Georgian government administration reported.

The appointment raises the number of deputy PMs to three, with Levan Davitashvili, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, serving as the first deputy PM, and Irakli Chikovani, the Defence Minister, also holding the role of a deputy PM.

Earlier, the U.S. and the UK imposed sanctions on Gomelauri.