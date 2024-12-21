Erdogan says Israeli occupation of Syrian territory unacceptable

21 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed Israel's policy on the Golan Heights.

"It must be declared loudly that Israel’s occupation of Syrian territories is unacceptable," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president referenced UN Security Council Resolution 242, passed in 1967, which condemns the Israeli occupation and calls for its withdrawal.

He highlighted the broader international failure to act against Israel's actions in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

"We will continue to corner Israel and force them to act in accordance with the law on every platform," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader called on Western countries, especially the U.S., to take a stronger stance against Israel’s occupation and warned that if not addressed, Israel’s actions would threaten regional peace.