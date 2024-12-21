Mikhail Mishustin extends birthday wishes to Ilham Aliyev

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.
The Russian PM highlighted Aliyev's significant contribution to the development of Moscow-Baku relations. According to him, great productive work is underway to expand trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.
"I am confident that further deepening of practical cooperation and the implementation of new mutually beneficial initiatives fully align with the interests of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan. I warmly recall our meeting on November 13, 2024, in Baku and look forward to continuing our sincere and constructive dialogue," Mikhail Mishustin said.