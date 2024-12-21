Mikhail Mishustin extends birthday wishes to Ilham Aliyev

21 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

The Russian PM highlighted Aliyev's significant contribution to the development of Moscow-Baku relations. According to him, great productive work is underway to expand trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.