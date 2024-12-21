Dagestan and Astrakhan region congratulate Ilham Aliyev

21 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of Russia's Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov and Governor of Russia's Astrakhan oblast Igor Babushkin sent congratulatory letters to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich, accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. For more than 20 years, you have steadfastly defended the interests of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which, under your leadership, has achieved impressive success in productive activities as well as economic, social, and cultural development," Sergey Melikov said.

He expressed confidence that cooperation between Dagestan and Azerbaijan will continue to steadily expand and deepen.

The Astrakhan oblast governor stressed that Azerbaijan is confidently advancing on the path of socio-economic development, playing an important role in international affairs, and rightfully enjoying great prestige on the global stage.

"I am grateful to you for your comprehensive support in strengthening and enhancing the multifaceted ties between the Astrakhan oblast and the Republic of Azerbaijan. I am confident that the established constructive dialogue will continue to fully contribute to deepening bilateral cooperation," Igor Babushkin said.

President-Chairman of the Board of the VTB Bank Andrey Kostin and general director of the Komsomolskaya Pravda media group Olesya Nosova also sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan.