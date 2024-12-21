UK's anti-Georgian sanctions damage relations between two countries

21 Dec. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sanctions against Georgian Interior Ministry officials by the UK undermine the friendship between the two countries, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said at a meeting with British Ambassador Gareth Ward.

"At the meeting, the Georgian side voiced concern over the introduction of sanctions by the United Kingdom against Georgian officials. Maka Bochorishvili clarified that such actions harm the existing friendship between the two countries," the Georgian Foreign Ministry's press service said.

Bochorishvili also told the ambassador, who was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, that "an objective and unbiased assessment of the developments in Georgia is essential."

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed hope that cooperation between Tbilisi and London would return to its prior level.

Earlier, the UK sanctioned a umber of Georgian officials, including against Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri.