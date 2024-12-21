120,000 mines cleared in Azerbaijan

21 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 178,145.4 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during the humanitarian demining operations in the territories liberated from occupation since November 10, 2020, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported.

The agency highlighted that 35,194 anti-personnel mines and 21,084 anti-tank mines were discovered. Additionally, 120,233 unexploded ordnances were found.