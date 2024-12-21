Three earthquakes hit Azerbaijan-Armenia border at night

21 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani-Armenian border felt three earthquakes today measuring 4.8, 3, and 3.8 on the Richter scale, beginning at the crack of dawn at 03:01 local time, according to the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations from the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS).

No information on destruction or casualties within the country due to earthquakes was reported.

Moreover, it is noted that the epicenter of the earthquakes was located in the border zone and the impact zone was not extensive.