OSCE report exposes opposition accusations - Tbilisi

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili claimed the final report on the October general elections by the Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights “fully debunked” the “false accusations regarding 300,000 rigged votes, voter list duplication”.
The Parliament speaker noted these votes “according to their version, appeared out of nowhere and were imputed to the Georgian Dream”, however, the report “does not state or imply anything like this, and not a single word is mentioned about any fraud, manipulation, or so-called ‘election carousel’ [method for voting multiple times], either in the voting process, during the vote count or the compilation of protocols”.
Papuashvili highlighted the lies exposed by the OSCE/ODIHR report that radicals built their revolutionary scenario around:
- He argued the false narrative about the restriction of voting rights for Georgian citizens living abroad, which was even used as a basis for an appeal to the Constitutional Court, has been completely debunked”.
- The official reiterated the false accusation about list duplication in registration devices and individuals voting 17 times using a single ID has been fully disproved”, as the possibility of duplication was “ruled out by an American company’s independent audit results, as well as the OSCE/ODIHR report”.
- Papuashvili also pointed out the OSCE/ODIHR report destroyed yet another embarrassing lie about Moscow's alleged interference in the parliamentary elections.
- The speaker, referring to the alleged “leakage of markings on the reverse side of ballots” as the “last thing the radical parties, NGOs, and Salome Zurabichvili clung to”, claimed they “were attempting it as a pretext for declaring 90% of the polling stations invalid, and disrupting the formation of the newly elected Parliament”.