OSCE report exposes opposition accusations - Tbilisi

21 Dec. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili claimed the final report on the October general elections by the Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights “fully debunked” the “false accusations regarding 300,000 rigged votes, voter list duplication”.

The Parliament speaker noted these votes “according to their version, appeared out of nowhere and were imputed to the Georgian Dream”, however, the report “does not state or imply anything like this, and not a single word is mentioned about any fraud, manipulation, or so-called ‘election carousel’ [method for voting multiple times], either in the voting process, during the vote count or the compilation of protocols”.

Papuashvili highlighted the lies exposed by the OSCE/ODIHR report that radicals built their revolutionary scenario around: