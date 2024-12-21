First in 50 years badminton championship held in Khankendi

21 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The national badminton championship has been convened in Azerbaijan's Khankendi for the first time in 50 years.

The concluding phase of the competitive event, orchestrated by the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Khankendi, Aghdam, and Khojali districts, alongside the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, was executed at the Nizami Ganjavi Secondary School No. 4.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov remarked that a significant event was occurring in Azerbaijani sports today.

"Sport is returning to our lands liberated from occupation. The liberated cities and districts of Karabakh host regular sports competitions. The city of Khankendi has also already hosted several sports events," Gayibov said.

The minister added that Khankendi would become a sports center.

Mahmud Mammadov, who won prizes at a tournament held in Khankendi in 1974, was also present as an honorary guest.