Moscow-Sharm el-Sheikh flight delayed for over 24 hours

21 Dec. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian tourists cannot fly to Sharm el-Sheikh, the flight has been postponed several times already. The delay exceeds 24 hours.

The flight of Al Masria Universal Airlines from Moscow to the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh was delayed until 07:00 on Sunday, the departure is delayed for over 24 hours.

The long delay of the UJ614 flight from Sheremetyevo to Egypt has been taken under control by the Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office. According to the latest information, the aircraft is scheduled to depart on the morning of December 22.

"The scheduled departure time has changed due to the wait for a reserve aircraft. The flight to Sharm el-Sheikh from Sheremetyevo will depart tomorrow, December 22, at 7:00 Moscow time,”

– the message of the office reads.