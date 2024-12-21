People die in bus accident in Iran

21 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Mehr

A regular bus went off the road and overturned in the Iranian province of Lorestan. At least 10 people died in the accident, doctors and rescuers are currently working at the scene of the tragedy.

On the highway in the Iranian province of Lorestan, the driver of a regular bus lost control, as a result of which the vehicle with passengers went off the road and overturned. At least 10 people died, the director general of the Red Crescent Society of the province reports.

Details of the accident are not reported, it is only known that the accident occurred in the district of Poldokhtar.

Four rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene, doctors and rescuers are currently working, the report runs.