Fuel oil from wrecked tankers reaches Crimea

21 Dec. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fuel oil spill occurred in Crimea’s Kerch: rescuers and environmentalists have already begun collecting it, two rescue ships are involved in the work in the water area.

The release of fuel oil into the sea and onto the shore from the wrecked tankers occurred on the Kerch Peninsula in the area of ​​Cape Zmeiny and the Yenikale fortress, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of the Republic of Crimea, reported in his Telegram channel.

"On the Kerch Peninsula, in the area of ​​Cape Zmeiny and the Yenikale fortress, fuel oil was released into the sea and onto the shore from tankers that had crashed. The forces of the federal and regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Kerch have been deployed to clean the shore,”

- Oleg Kryuchkov wrote, citing Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Crimea, Igor Mikhailichenko.