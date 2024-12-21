Iranian embassy employee shot dead in Damascus

21 Dec. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Mehr

The driver of the car, which was fired upon by rebels, was the local employee of the Iranian embassy in the country. Seyed Davud Bitaraf was killed as a result of terrorists shooting at his car, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

According to the Iranian diplomat, the Syrian transitional government bears full responsibility for identifying and punishing those guilty of this crime.