Russia, Azerbaijan to develop freight transportation along North-South corridor

21 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Russian Ministry of Transport

Today, the authorities of Russia and Azerbaijan signed a cooperation agreement on the development of transit rail freight transportation along the North-South international transport corridor.

Today, a delegation of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, headed by Minister Rashad Nabiyev, as part of a visit to Russia met with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Vitaly Savelyev and Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Roman Starovoit. The parties discussed issues of developing the North-South international transport corridor (ITC).

Following the discussions, representatives of the transport departments of the two countries signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the development of transit freight transportation along the ITC.

"Today's agreement is historic and fundamental for the development of the entire North-South corridor. Our infrastructure projects are aimed at ensuring that we can actually transport at least 15 million tons of goods, and shippers are interested in this corridor. In general, the railway to the port of Bandar Abbas will create economic conditions for the intensive development of the entire corridor,”

- Vitaly Savelyev said.