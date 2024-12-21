Yerevan suffers Internet outages

21 Dec. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, residents of Armenia’s capital experienced Internet outages. Armenian Internet providers blame the city hall of the capital for damaging fiber-optic cables.

Telecommunication companies providing Internet services in the capital of the country recorded interruptions in communication this evening, especially in the center of Yerevan.

According to OVIO, this is due to damage to fiber-optic cables that occurred during construction work carried out by the Yerevan City Hall.

Ucom assumes the same, noting that line diagnostics show a break in fiber-optic cables in the center of the capital. The company is promising to solve the problem as quickly as possible.