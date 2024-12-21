New Year's village opens in Tbilisi

21 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, despite daily protests, the main place for Tbilisi New Year celebrations, the New Year's village, opened in the capital of Georgia on Orbeliani Square, in Dedaena Park.

Today, almost in the very center of Tbilisi, on Orbeliani Square and adjacent streets, the New Year's village opened. The event attracted a lot of people, and at 19:00 (18:00 Moscow time), concerts began on two large street stages, a correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reports from the scene.

The capital's mayor's office spent over 5 mln lari on New Year's events this year, promising guests and residents of the Georgian capital a lot of unforgettable impressions.