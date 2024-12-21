Pashinyan gets ready to meet Macron

21 Dec. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Armenian Prime Minister's website

Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his birthday, noting his efforts to strengthen Armenia's "sovereignty".

Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered a verbose message in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron's birthday, the country's government press service reports.

Pashinyan thanked friendly France and personally Macron for his efforts and constant support in strengthening "the sovereignty, sustainability and democracy of Armenia", as well as "the establishment of a lasting and fair peace in the South Caucasus region”. He also greeted Macron on the upcoming Christmas and New Year.

The Armenian Prime Minister once again invited the French President to Armenia next year, the message of the press-service reads.