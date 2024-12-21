Ecological team from Sevastopol to help clean up Anapa

21 Dec. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Mikhail Razvozhaev's Telegram channel

An ecological team from Sevastopol will help clean up the fuel oil on the beaches of Anapa along with Kuban ecologists, rescuers and activists, the head of the federal city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, informed today.

Today, the authorities of the Crimean city of federal significance, Sevastopol, sent an ecological team to Anapa to clean up the fuel oil washed up on the coast as a result of the wreck of two oil tankers in the Kerch Strait, the city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote in his Telegram channel.

"On my instructions, an ecological team has left from Sevastopol for Anapa: volunteers will help eliminate the consequences of the fuel oil spill. The team will arrive at the site late this evening, and will start working tomorrow morning. Preliminary, the volunteers will stay in Anapa for a week,”

- Razvozhaev said.