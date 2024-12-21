Russia will not leave Abkhazia in trouble, Peskov says

21 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Abkhazia will not be left alone amid catastrophic shortage of electricity. The country will definitely receive an answer on humanitarian supply, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said today.

"When there is a question, there will be an answer, of course. Abkhazia is our native country. We recognize it as a state. They are our neighbors. We wish them stability and prosperity and happiness. Naturally, together with us,”

- Dmitry Peskov said.