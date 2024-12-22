Airliners from Kuwait to fly to Tashkent more often

22 Dec. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of Uzbekistan will have new flights on the route El-Kuwait - Tashkent in 2025, the Head of Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah said.

At a meeting with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan Ayubkhon Yunusov, the chief aviator of Kuwait expressed optimism about the potential for productive cooperation between the aviation organizations of the two countries. This initiative was discussed at a meeting during the ICAO meeting in Malaysia on October 24, Duna reports.

The innovations are related to the development of pilgrimage tourism. To achieve this, the company will increase the number of flights to 14 per week.

The head of the Civil Aviation Agency of Uzbekistan noted that a 10-day visa-free regime for tourists from Kuwait, introduced in 2021, remains in effect, the report says.