Agalarov's Sea Breeze Resort in Uzbekistan to cost $10 billion

22 Dec. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A large investment project - a tourist center worth $10 billion - will be implemented on the Charvak Reservoir in Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijani businessman from Emin Agalarov proposed the construction of a resort, and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev supported the initiative. The project, estimated at $10 billion, will include hotels, beaches and recreation areas, cafes and restaurants, and fashionable shops.

As part of the implementation of Sea Breeze Uzbekistan, a bridge will be constructed across the reservoir bay. The resort itself will become not only a leisure destination, but also a venue for various festivals.