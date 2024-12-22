World-famous hotel brands to come to Uzbekistan

22 Dec. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hotels of renowned hotel brands such as Swissôtel, Sheraton, Ritz-Carlton, Novotel, Pullman, Marriott, ibis, Mercure may appear in Uzbekistan soon. This was announced by Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to reports, accommodation facilities for 24 thousand people have been built in the republic. This was achieved with investments in the amount of 6.5 trillion soums.

In the near future, investment should reach 10 trillion soums, which will be allocated to the construction of new hotel facilities.

In addition to this, it is planned to build 25 tourist complexes with shopping functions.