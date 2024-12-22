Erdoğan may visit Syria after Fidan

22 Dec. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed his upcoming visit to Syria. After this, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may come to Syria, the acting head of Türkiye's embassy in Damascus Burhan Koroglu told reporters.

"After our Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, our President Erdogan is also considering coming to Damascus",

Burhan Koroglu said.

He also expressed hope that relations between the two countries would become closer.

Earlier, Erdoğan told the media that Ankara would help Syria create new government institutions and prepare an updated constitution. According to him, the stability of the entire Middle East depends on the stability of Damascus.

Let us recall that Türkiye opened an embassy in Syria on December 14 after a 12-year hiatus.