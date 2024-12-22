Zurabishvili ready to discuss new elections with Ivanishvili

22 Dec. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

During a briefing, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, whose term ends on December 29, has expressed her readiness to meet with Honorary Chairman of the Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili. She plans to discuss calling new elections in the country with him.

"It is very easy to think of constitutional forms for this, and it does not require much negotiation. I am personally ready to meet him whenever he wants, I know that many from outside are ready to come and put pressure on him. New elections must be called and they must be called immediately",

Salome Zurabishvili said.

She stressed that both external and internal pressure must be used to make Bidzina Ivanishvili hold new parliamentary elections.

Salome Zurabishvili added that the opposition must hurry and take all possible actions after the final conclusion of the OSCE/ODIHR election mission, which the authorities, led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, will interpret in their favor.

Let us remind you that anti-government rallies have been taking place in Tbilisi for over 20 days. The main demand of the protesters is to hold new parliamentary elections and return Georgia to the path of European integration.