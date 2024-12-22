Türkiye to help Kuban

22 Dec. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A team from the construction company "Yenigün" from Türkiye went to Anapa to help clean the beaches from fuel oil, the Turkish Embassy in Russia reported.

"In this context, one of the leading companies in the Turkish construction sector,"Yenigün", sent its teams working on the construction of hotels in the Anapa area to assist in the clean up works. This initiative emphasizes the environmental responsibility of the company "Yenigün" and its important role in protecting the region's ecosystem",

the Turkish Embassy in the Russian Federation said.

Following the crash of tankers in the Kerch Strait, work began to clean the shores from oil products in the Krasnodar Territory. Volunteers and environmentalists from all over Russia take part in the clean up works.

According to the Turksih Embassy, the Yenigün company is known not only for its construction projects, but also for its social initiatives. In this case, the company is taking a big step in the fight against the consequences of the environmental disaster that occurred off the coast of Kuban. Thanks to the participation of Yenigün and other companies, the work is progressing much faster.

Let us remind you that 54 km of the coastline in the Krasnodar Territory was contaminated with fuel oil, including 44 km in Anapa. More than 6 thousand people are dealing with the consequences of the disaster.