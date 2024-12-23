Russia to provide emergency power to Abkhazia

23 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia will start humanitarian supplies of electricity to Abkhazia from Monday, December 23.

"In response to Abkhazia's appeal, the Russian leadership has once again extended a helping hand to us and is starting to carry out a humanitarian transfer of electricity to the republic," acting president Badra Gunba said.

Electricity shortages, common in Abkhazia in the winter months, began in early December when low water levels at the Enguri hydroelectric dam forced an emergency shutdown.

The region appealed to Russia for assistance, saying it was facing a "humanitarian catastrophe" due to a critical shortage of power.