Kobakhidze threatens Zurabichvili with jail time

23 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said outgoing President Salome Zurabichvili must leave her office before December 29.

“President Zurabichvili will have to leave office on December 29. Let’s see where she continues her life - behind bars or outside. I believe she has the wisdom not to violate the norms of the criminal code,” Kobakhidze said.

The official said he expected the outgoing President Salome Zurabichvili “will still have the sense not lead others to violate the norms that entail long-term imprisonment” in her possible refusal to leave the presidential palace.

The PM’s remarks come a day after Zurabichvili reiterated her calls for new elections in the country.