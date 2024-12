23 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has launched humanitarian supplies of electricity to Abkhazia, the republic’s Energy and Transport Ministry reported.

"Humanitarian supplies of electricity from Russia began at 7:00 a.m. (4:00 a.m. GMT) today," acting First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy and Transport Minister Dzhansukh Nanba said.

Earlier, Abkhazia’s state-run energy company Chernomorenergo said that there will be just two two-hour shutdowns.