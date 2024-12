23 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Environmentalists have discovered the bodies of 11 dolphins believed to have been affected by a recent oil spill in the Black Sea.

Earlier, witnesses found 6 dead dolphins in Russia's Krasnodar territory with no signs of fuel oil intoxication on a beach and two more in the water.

The two tankers were severely damaged in a storm on December 15. An oil spill had occurred in the Black Sea as a result of the accident. Satellite monitoring data indicated that more than 3,000 tons of fuel oil leaked.