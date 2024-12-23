Fidan calls for lifting sanctions against Syria

23 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for lifting all sanctions imposed against Syria to facilitate its recovery.

Speaking after a meeting with Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, the top Turkish diplomat urged the international community get mobilized to help Syria get back on its feet so that millions of displaced persons could return to their homeland.

"All sanctions imposed on Syria’s former regime must be lifted as soon as possible," Fidan said.

He noted it is necessary to begin providing investments, financing, infrastructure, healthcare and educational services as soon as possible.

"We need to begin Syria’s reconstruction immediately so that refugees could return," Fidan said.

According to the Turkish FM, during his contacts with al-Sharaa he "saw the Syrian leadership’s strong will and commitment in this area," but this "commitment needs international support.".