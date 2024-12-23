23 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Supplies of oil from Russia to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline, which was suspended due to technical malfunctions, have been resumed, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Pumping of oil via the Druzhba pipeline has resumed," Peter Szijjarto said.

Earlier, it was reported that oil supplies to Belarus and EU countries via Druzhba had been suspended on December 19 due to technical problems. Thanks to oil reserves at oil refineries in Belarus and Hungary, production had not been suspended.