23 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with visiting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Sunday.

Fico, who is on a working visit to Moscow, has been received by Putin at the Kremlin. According to Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the meeting was held one-on-one.

Earlier, Peskov said the talks are over, adding that it is not planned to issue any joint statements.