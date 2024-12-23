U.S. to maintain dialogue with Iran under Trump

23 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Joe Biden administration is concerned that a weakened Iran could build a nuclear weapon, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

According to him, Donald Trump would have an opportunity to pursue diplomacy with Tehran, given Iran's "weakened state."

"Maybe he can come around this time, with the situation Iran finds itself in, and actually deliver a nuclear deal that curbs Iran's nuclear ambitions for the long term," Sullivan said.

The White House National Security Adviser said that there was a risk that Iran might abandon its promise not to build nuclear weapons.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, could return to his hardline Iran policy by stepping up sanctions on Iran's oil industry.