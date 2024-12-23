Russia and Iran could sign partnership agreement in 2025

23 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tehran and Moscow are likely to sign an agreement on comprehensive cooperation as early as mid-January 2025, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to him, the agreement between Russia and Iran will be signed at the end of the month of Dey (between December 21 and January 19).

Earlier, it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin said he anticipated a new fundamental agreement with Tehran to be signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Russia.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the date of the visit has not been set yet but Moscow and Tehran have no intention of postponing the signing of the comprehensive partnership agreement.